Notre Dame Cathedral fire cancels UK Chorale performance

People around the world watched as flamed ripped through the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France on Monday.

Although Kentucky is thousands of miles away from France the devastation of the structure was felt in the Commonwealth. Those who have been to the site tell WKYT it's one of the most remarkable structures they've ever seen.

Dr. Jefferson Johnson was preparing a trip to Paris for the University of Kentucky Chorale. The choir was invited to perform at several cathedrals including Notre Dame, the fire likely canceling that part of the trip.

“We were going to do some sacred acapella music in Notre Dame, our organist was going to play the organ there. Sadly it has been destroyed. It’s one of the oldest in the world,” said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson says in addition to cathedrals the choir will perform at other notable places including a cemetery at Normandy.