UK College of Law alum makes historic $20M donation

J. David Rosenberg, Lexington native and graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law is giving back to his alma mater in a big way.

The University announced a $20 million gift from Rosenberg and his wife on Friday.

The gift is the third-largest single donation in university history. It will be used to support scholarships for outstanding students and efforts to recruit and retain faculty.

UK President Eli Capilouto is recommending to the University Senate and Board of Trustees that the College of Law be renamed the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. It would be UK’s third named college, in addition to the Gatton College of Business and Economics, and the Lewis Honors College.

Rosenberg is a senior partner in the Cincinnati firm of Keating, Muething & Klekamp, where he has practiced since 1974. He is a 1971 Cum Laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a 1973 graduate of the UK College of Law.

