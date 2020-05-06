UK Cooperative Extension Service fears millions of dollars could be lost due to cold temperatures

The forecast shows potential historic cold on the way this weekend, an unusual time for temperatures to be in the 20s, and a delicate time for farmers.

Experts with the UK Cooperative Extension Service project millions of dollars could be lost because of the cold temperatures in the forecast.

"We're talking somewhere close to 30 degrees below normal," UK Ag Meteorologist Matt Dixon said.

That's not the kind of record farmers want to break, especially this late in the season.

"Right now, about 50 percent of our wheat is at a stage where it's the most sensitive to cold temperatures," Extension Professor for Grain Crops Chad Lee said.

Cold temperatures are exactly what's expected for the upcoming weekend with the potential for a hard freeze.

It's a gloomy forecast in more ways than one for area farmers.

"On the wheat alone we have the potential to lose several million dollars," Lee said. "If the forecasts are accurate and we get the temperatures projected, it could be absolutely devastating."

That, of course, has a domino effect.

"That's millions of dollars that don't go into the local economies," Lee said. "It's also wheat that doesn't get put into make cookies, donuts, cakes, and all the things we enjoy to eat."

While farmers are doing what they can to protect their crops, some covering them up and others heating their greenhouses, the rest is up to mother nature.

"Even though the forecast is dire and the books suggest severe damage, every once in a while these crops will come out and perform much better than the books suggest it should," Lee said.

Lee said it could be up to two weeks after this potential freeze to determine just how much damage was done.