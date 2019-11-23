UK Dentistry Students provide free care for less fortunate

The University of Kentucky’s College of Dentistry held the first ever dental extension of the Day of Dignity.

Students of the college and dentists spent their Saturday at the university clinic to provide dental services to those who may not have a home, have poor insurance or no insurance.

“We do procedures like extractions, restorations and cleanings,” said Dentist and Resident with UK Amir Naffi.

The Day of Dignity follows the Share Center’s Day of Dignity which took place at the end of October. The day allows those less fortunate to receive food, health screenings and services and winter clothes at no cost.

“This is kind of part two to that. So instead of just providing screenings and then having them find their own provider, we have this event so that we can take those patients and provide them with treatment here at this clinic,” said fourth-year student and spearhead for the day Sarah Chhadh.

The college hopes to continue the initiative by screening more people in the coming years and having them follow up with students at the college. Allowing students to gain real-world experience and service those who need help in the community.