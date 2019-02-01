UK Football to air commercial during Super Bowl halftime

The University of Kentucky Football team will be making a prime time appearance during halftime of the Super Bowl.

The team is back with another locally aired Super Bowl commercial, but this time they’re asking for help from the Big Blue Nation. Prior to the big game, UK linebacker Kash Daniel is rallying Kentucky fans to post their reactions to the commercial on their social media handles come Sunday.

The UK Athletics Marketing team will then be showcasing some of the best fan reactions next week. You can watch UK Football’s commercial during halftime of the Super Bowl on WKYT.

In 2012, the Kentucky football program ran its first Super Bowl commercial right after the team hired Mark Stoops to lead the program.

