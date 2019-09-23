UK HealthCare diverting patients to other hospitals, citing computer issues

The University of Kentucky has announced it is currently diverting patients to other hospitals as it works on a computer issue affecting all its hospitals.

This is affecting UK Chandler Hospital, Kentucky Children's Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.

This is affecting patients who are arriving by EMS. The hospitals are still accepting patients needing UK for trauma, pediatrics and burn care.

Outpatient clinics are still operating under normal procedures.

The university said it would provide new details when it learns more.