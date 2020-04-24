UK HealthCare easing concerns about using emergency department

UK HealthCare officials are reassuring patients that might be hesitant to use their emergency room services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A release on Friday states that “the emergency department is open and ready for any urgent or emergency situation, COVID or non-COVID when they happen.”

According to officials, patients seeking care in the emergency department have dropped by over 50% since the pandemic began. Those numbers are reportedly on par with national statistics.

UK HealthCare wants the public to know that the emergency department has adjusted during the pandemic to provide what is essentially two emergency departments – one addressing COVID patients, and a second to treat patients with non-COVID related ailments. COVID patients are kept completely separate from all other patients as they enter the waiting room.

"We want patients to know that it is safe to come to our ED if you feel that you are having a medical emergency," Dr. Daniel Moore, the assistant medical director for Emergency Medicine, said. "You will be protected from coronavirus."

Right now, the average time it takes to see a provider in the UKHC ED is about 10 minutes.

