UK HealthCare holds 34th annual Breakfast with Santa

The University of Kentucky continued with the 34th year of hosting a Breakfast with Santa for families of patients and workers at Kentucky Children’s Hospital and UK Healthcare Saturday morning.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. in the UK Chandler Hospital Dining facility with the help of cheerleaders, mascots, other athletes and therapy dogs to assist patients.

“It’s just kind of an act of love from this group,” started Vice President for Health Affairs for UK HealthCare Mark Newman. “Especially in a situation where the families may be away from home, they may not have those same things that we’ve come to appreciate and love every holiday.”

Patients and their families were welcomed for free to the event and able to ask Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

One of those patients, Kelsey Goodpastel, asked for a Fitbit for Christmas. She’s hoping to use it months from now following surgery on December 12 for scoliosis.

She is one of the lucky patients in attendance who is scheduled to be home in time for Christmas. Newman told WKYT, this event is for everyone, but he hopes it brings light to the families who may not make it home in time to celebrate their holiday in their own way.

“[We] Try to start a great holiday season and try to make a difference in the lives of our patients and families,” Newman said.

