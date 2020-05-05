UK HealthCare projects $131M shortfall; Nutter Field House likely coming down 'soon'

UK HealthCare is projecting a $160.7 million loss for the months of March-June.

That announcement was made during UK HealthCare's board of trustees virtual meeting Tuesday morning:

The loss is a combination of COVID-19 preparations, elective procedures being canceled, and people seeking emergency care much lower than normal.

Going into Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1), UK HealthCare is facing a $131.1 million shortfall.

UK has formed a task force to seek reimbursement, as a way to make up some of that shortfall. That includes Medicaid directed payments, funding from the federal CARES Act, FEMA funding (for the field hospital at Nutter Field House), and funding through Medicare reimbursement and FCC telehealth.

It appears one of the biggest problems UK HealthCare is facing right now is the fact people aren’t showing up at the emergency room to see care for non-COVID-19 issues.

Dr. Newman says UK Hospital currently has a surge capacity of 1,250 to 1,300 beds. That does not include the field hospital at Nutter Field House.

Dr. Newman says the field hospital at Nutter Field House will likely be coming down “soon,” but he did not give a specific date. He says UK HealthCare no longer anticipates needing it as a field hospital, and UK officials think they will have more than enough COVID-19 surge capacity without it.

UK is hoping FEMA will reimburse the costs associated with the field hospital.