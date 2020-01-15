UK HealthCare restricting visitors during flu season

UK HealthCare is putting some visitor restrictions into place to be proactive during flu season.

The measures are temporary and are meant to protect other patients' health.

The restrictions are in effect at all UK HealthCare inpatient units, including University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Kentucky Children's Hospital, UK Good Samaritan Hospital, and Eastern State Hospital.

The restrictions include no visitors under the age of 12, no visitors with any flu-like symptoms, and only two visitors in a patient's room at a time.

Some visitors may be given masks or other protective clothing when they visit one of the hospitals.

WKYT expects to learn more about the restrictions on Thursday.