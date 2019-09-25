UK HealthCare resumes diverting ambulance patients to other hospitals

UK HealthCare has once again started to divert some patients to other hospitals because of continued issues with its computer system.

The diversion does not include patients in need of trauma care, pediatric or high-risk obstetric patients or burn victims.

The hospital system said this is a precautionary measure, and it is only going to be temporary.

This is the second time this week the hospitals have had to divert patients. The first time came Monday after the registration system began experiencing issues after a routine software update. The diversion lasted for hours.