UK HealthCare tightens visitation policy at hospitals because of flu

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare has announced it is placing restrictions on inpatient hospital visitations to help limit the spread of the flu.
The following measures are being put in place as the CDC says flu is widespread in Kentucky.
UK HealthCare has reported 194 lab-confirmed cases, and 96 of those cases were in the past week.
Flu shots are recommended for people six months and older. You are also encouraged to practice good hygiene including proper handwashing and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.