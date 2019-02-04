UK HealthCare tightens visitation policy at hospitals because of flu

UK HealthCare has announced it is placing restrictions on inpatient hospital visitations to help limit the spread of the flu.

The following measures are being put in place as the CDC says flu is widespread in Kentucky.

No visitors with any symptoms of flu-like illness.

No visitors under the age of 12 (except in Bone Marrow Transplant where no visitors under the age of 18 are permitted).

Only two visitors will be permitted in a patient’s room at one time.

Visitors may be issued masks or other protective clothing for use when visiting.

Additional restrictions may be in place in special care units such as women's and children’s units, critical care and oncology units.

Compassionate visitation exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

UK HealthCare has reported 194 lab-confirmed cases, and 96 of those cases were in the past week.

Flu shots are recommended for people six months and older. You are also encouraged to practice good hygiene including proper handwashing and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.