UK HealthCare worker talks about contracting COVID-19 from a patient

Healthcare workers are among many that are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

It leaves them easily exposed to getting the virus. One employee here in Lexington tells WKYT she’s tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after being exposed to a patient.

Ashley Judd says she started feeling ill on Friday prior to testing positive for the virus.

Judd works as a certified technician at UK Hospital's Turfland Clinic on Harrodsburg Road. She remembers going to see a patient on April 6th who had checked in with sinus symptoms.

Judd swabbed the patient and the test came back positive for COVID-19. About a week later Judd Started feeling ill. Her manager advised her to get tested, and that's when she learned the news that she, too, was positive.

Judd says health care workers are facing serious challenges trying to protect themselves and their families. They're treating patients infected with the virus often with limited PPE supplies. Right now, Judd is at home self-quarantining for 14 days.

Complying with company procedure, Judd says she has to test negative twice for COVID-19 before she can return to work.

