UK Healthcare officials discuss coronavirus conditions at hospital

UK Healthcare is striving to answer questions about COVID-19 at the hospital.

That starts by providing updates as often as they can, which is the goal behind UK healthcare officials meeting on Tuesday.

“We still have at UK Healthcare a confirmed case who’s getting better,” says Dr. Mark Newman, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs.

Of course, there’s a chance that number could grow. That’s why these health professionals grouped together to answer questions, like how well equipped they are to test people.

“Testing appears to be more available nationwide, really starting last Friday, and we have a number of commercially available labs that are coming on the market here pretty soon through the FDA’s emergency use authorization grant,” says Dr. Derek Forster.

They also discussed the on-hand and incoming supplies to address coronavirus in order to keep anyone who comes around UK Hospital safe.

“When we began to see people were stockpiling and we were unable to get it, we began an allocation process. So we have the supplies we need and we are constantly – daily – evaluating that. So at this point, we have what we need and we’ve reached out to the Department of Public Health who we work with routinely for these things, and making sure that we are able to get some supplies there if we need them.”

Healthcare officials are hoping to hold meetings a few times a week to keep people informed of what’s happening at the hospital, and also in their own communities.

WKYT has reached out to other universities in the area. EKU and Morehead State say they haven’t made any changes as of yet, but are monitoring the situation. Transylvania University students are on spring break, and a group is meeting tomorrow to discuss possible steps to combat the spread of the virus.