UK Healthcare officials prepared for spread of coronavirus

There are still no cases of the novel coronavirus, also called COVID-19, in the Commonwealth, but the University of Kentucky is prepared.

Thursday morning, officials with UK and UK Healthcare held a press conference on how they plan to respond to the spreading virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more cases are likely in the U.S.

UK Healthcare officials said the hospital is prepared for an influx of patients if coronavirus transmission takes place within the state.

The university is also making preparations.

All university-sponsored travel to China and South Korea has been canceled.

About 1,600 international students attend UK, and officials say the university is assisting them with resources especially those who are from areas heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

The university also plans to assist other students planning to study abroad to other counties this spring.

University officials say they plan to meet with other local healthcare facilities as they develop their own preparedness responses.

Uk health officials say Kentuckians have a low risk of catching the coronavirus and masks are not necessary.

They say, at this time, the best precaution to take is washing your hands frequently, staying home when you’re sick