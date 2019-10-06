UK Hospital hosts a walk to remember infants

Folks gathered at UK hospital to honor the memories of some children who were taken too soon.

The NICU and Labor and Delivery units hosted a walk to remember the babies who have died. The annual memorial service started in 1988. It includes planting a tree at the Arboretum. That wasn't able to happen because of the rain.

Families were able to write notes to their children and reunite with nurses, caregivers and doctors.

Parents like Danielle and Wesley Carrithers were in attendance. They only spent seven and a half months with their son, Coleson, all at UK hospital.

They are happy to have this support system, still regularly talk to the nurses and doctors that cared for Coleson and were nostalgic about his better moments during a painful stay.

"They arranged to take him outside and it was amazing, they had to bring all of his stuff with him, but they arranged for him to go outside and get some sunlight and he did fantastic," Danielle Carrithers said.

This year's tree will be planted near the Flight 5191 memorial at the Arboretum within the next few days.