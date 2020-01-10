UK Iranian Student Association held vigil in honor of 176 passengers killed in Iran plane crash

A tragedy nearly half a world away brought tears to the eyes of students in Lexington Friday night, as the 176 passengers killed in a plane that crashed shortly after taking off from a Tehran airport were memorialized at Memorial Hall in a vigil held by the UK Iranian Student Association.

The vigil was held Friday night at Memorial Hall on University of Kentucky's campus.

"You just want to live a normal life and then you're the victim of the decisions that were made and you were not even involved,” UK student Banafsheh Aghayee said. “You are the victim of what’s happening."

News broke just one day after the crash that the U.S., along with Canadian and British, officials are confident Iran shot down the jetliner. Though Iran denies any involvement.

It's a disaster caught in the crossfire of other political turmoil.

"My tears are not just for them, but for lots of things happening at this moment," Aghayee said.

Aghayee is originally from Tehran, and though she is concerned with all that's going on back home, she’s finding comfort in the family she's made thousands of miles away.

"As an Iranian, something that I'm confident and I say for sure that in Iran people just want peace," Aghayee said.