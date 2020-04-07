UK Markey Cancer Center asking for donations, housing options for patients after lodging partner temporarily closes

UK Markey Cancer Center partners with the American Cancer Society and Hope Lodge to provide housing, transportation, and food to cancer patients who travel from across the state to get treatment.

You can visit the Markey Cancer Foundation's website to donate, and as little as $25 can help provide housing for a patient for one night.

But, because of health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Hope Lodge had to temporarily close its doors.

"I believe that the ACS closing down Hope Lodge was a responsible thing to do," Michael Delzotti, President and CEO of Markey Cancer Foundation said. "Their number one concern is the health of our patients."

But that decision for their health came at the expense of the patients' housing, transportation to and from treatment, food, and laundry services, things that are typically provided free of charge.

"They had a full house, all 31 rooms were full," Delzotti said about the Hope Lodge when the decision was made to shut down.

Now that charge falls on the Markey Cancer Foundation as they fundraise and seek donations that will help make sure cancer patients from across the state are able to get the treatment they need.

"Most cancer care is delivered in an outpatient setting, but in Kentucky because of distance and other issues related to access to healthcare and severity of illness, our inpatient care numbers are actually going up," Delzotti said. "So, people getting to Markey and having to stay overnight so they can come back multiple days in a row is particularly important at Markey."

The foundation does have temporary agreements with some housing and hotel partners in Lexington, but with no set date for the Hope Lodge to open back up, they're continuously looking for more housing options and ways to pay for them.

"We know that a cancer center is more than a collection of buildings, it's a promise that we will treat people with science, but provide them with hope," Delzotti said.

While Markey has the science under control, they need a little help on the second part until their Hope Lodge can reopen its doors.

To find out how you can donate, click here.