UK: PJ Washington to miss first game in NCAA tournament

Coach John Calipari says PJ Washington will miss Kentucky's first game in the NCAA tournament.

In a tweet just before 10 a.m., Calipari said Washington has a sprained foot and is in a hard cast "for precautionary reasons."

Calipari said the team's top scorer and rebounder sprained his foot Saturday during the Wildcats' SEC Tournament loss to Tennessee.

Kentucky is a significant favorite as a 2 seed in Thursday night's first-round matchup against 15-seed Abilene Christian.

Kentucky plays at 7:10 p.m. on WKYT.