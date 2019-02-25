UK Police looking for man after thefts on campus

UK Police are looking for a man in connection to multiple thefts on campus over the weekend, according to a bulletin sent to students.

Police say the man entered the Gatton Student Center and stole a handbag near the dining area. He also was seen going through lockers, police say.

The same individual, according to police, took several things inside the Starbucks at the Healthy Kentucky Research Building.

The suspect is a white male, 5'6'' to 5'9" in height, 170-180 pounds and has brown hair with facial hair, police say.

UK Police asks if you have information about the crimes, contact them at (859) 257-8573.