UK Police warn public of phishing scam

UK Police say they’ve received reports of phone calls in the community that are a scam to get financial information from victims.

Investigators say the scammer will identify himself as a UKPD Officer and will ask for financial and personal information in reference to a bogus arrest warrant on the victim for purchasing narcotics online. The caller will also threaten deportation and arrest if victims don’t cooperate.

UKPD wants the public to know that this is a scam call that does not originate from them. Police are also reminding the public not to provide personal identifying information over the phone.

Anyone who receives a call from UK Police, and has any doubts about the validity of the caller, is asked to confirm the information by calling (859) 257-8573.

