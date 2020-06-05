UK Pres. Capilouto: Controversial Memorial Hall mural to be removed

In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, UK Pres. Capilouto announced in an email sent to students that a controversial mural in Memorial Hall will be removed.

“As much as racism is a systemic stain on our country, so too, are we the inheritors of Dr. King’s admonition that the moral arc of the universe ultimately bends toward justice. That is where I believe we find ourselves as a campus community today. We have not been immune from racial prejudice and hate, but I believe deeply that there is a commitment to doing better tomorrow than we are doing today,” Capilouto wrote.

The mural in question, which features enslaved African-Americans as one of its elements, has been the subject of repeated controversies. In 2015, President Capilouto covered the mural after a group of black students told him the piece was demeaning. In 2017, the mural was uncovered, but a new sign was added that aimed to give the mural some historic context.

“Our efforts and solutions with the mural, for many of our students, have been a roadblock to reconciliation, rather than a path toward healing. That’s not a criticism. It is a statement of fact and, I hope, understanding,” writes President Capilouto.

“There is rarely a perfect solution to challenging issues. But it is the right one, I believe, for our campus at this moment and in the years to come.”

