UK Professor finds biological father years after adoption

A University of Kentucky Associate Professor of Law spent the summer getting to know his biological father after being adopted as a toddler.

Brian Frye said he knew from a young age he was adopted and his adoptive family was always honest about it.

“I didn’t look so much like my adoptive parents because I was so much smaller and had different features, so it was kind of obvious that I was adopted,” Frye said.

Like other adopted children, he started becoming curious about his roots from a young age but never felt the need to pursue information.

He told WKYT, it was when he began studying law that he began to understand the laws of adoption in California. All adoptions were closed during the year he was born, keeping the mother and child’s name from being public.

Frye continued on as normal until he noticed an ad from 23 and me, a genetics and biotechnology company.

“I was sort of interested just to know what my ethnic background would be or if I have some sort of terrible illness that I don’t know about.”

Frye ended up with more from the test than he expected. An uncle and cousin showed up as genetic relatives. He reached out to them and through family members was able to meet his biological father.

“He was about to turn 70 and had been suffering from stage four mouth cancer which he just barely survived and he’s still quite ill. And in addition, he had no idea that he had ever had a child,” Frye said.

The two have spent time getting to know each other. Finding similarities like a shared laugh and love for creativity. Frye told WKYT he is grateful things turned out the way they did and advises others in similar situations to consider if making a move like this is best for them and their family before moving forward.

