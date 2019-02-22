UK Spiritual Ensemble performs for Lexington senior living facility

As a part of Black History Month, the UK Spiritual Ensemble sang for residents at a senior living facility in Lexington.

On Friday, beautiful spirituals filled the halls of Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm.

"Anybody could sing the music, and it would go over well because the music is so well made and so well rooted," said Keymon Murrah, a member of the ensemble.

Spirituals are rooted in history dating back to the times of slavery in the United States.

"It's our foundation music, our folk music," Murrah said. "It started during the slavery days and was music to just help people get through the working day."

All week the residents have had the opportunity to learn from African-American leaders in the community. It's organized by Maranda Brooks, living facility program manager.

"There is a culture that is doing uplifting things, that is educating, and breaking ground, not just here in Lexington, but across Kentucky," Brooks said.

The UK Spiritual Ensemble is on a mission to keep history alive.

"If we can use this music as a way to reach out, tell our story, especially in this climate we have today, it helps keep everybody united," Murrah said.

