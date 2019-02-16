UK Student nails half-court shot during ESPN College GameDay

ESPN College GameDay returned to Lexington Saturday ahead of the highly anticipated Tennessee-Kentucky game. The show was broadcast from Memorial Coliseum.

At the end of the show, ESPN College GameDay gives a student an opportunity to win $19,000 by making a half-court shot.

With just four seconds remaining on the clock, University of Kentucky student McKinley Webb made the shot.

This is the first time GameDay has come to Kentucky twice in one season.