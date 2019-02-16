UK Student nails half-court shot during ESPN College GameDay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT)- ESPN College GameDay returned to Lexington Saturday ahead of the highly anticipated Tennessee-Kentucky game. The show was broadcast from Memorial Coliseum.
At the end of the show, ESPN College GameDay gives a student an opportunity to win $19,000 by making a half-court shot.
With just four seconds remaining on the clock, University of Kentucky student McKinley Webb made the shot.
Let's ... ummmmmm ... GOOOOO!!! ��@CollegeGameDay ended with a bang. pic.twitter.com/dc4IpzEYjf— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 16, 2019
This is the first time GameDay has come to Kentucky twice in one season.