UK WBB Coach Matthew Mitchell helps school raise money for playground

A Fayette County school got a little Big Blue help to kick off a fundraiser on Friday.

Coach Matthew Mitchell met with students on Friday and got them excited about their upcoming fundraising week. (Photo: WKYT/Kristen Kennedy)

Maxwell Elementary families want to give the school’s playground a facelift, and on Friday, the University of Kentucky Women's Basketball Coach Matthew Mitchell and his wife gave $1,000 to the school’s PTA.

The coach met with students Friday morning and got them excited about their upcoming fundraising week. He couldn't help but mention Big Blue Madness, too.

The PTA President says they still need close to $80,000 to complete the project. Maria Andrade Distler says 80% of parents voted last year for this school improvement.

"At the beginning of last year, we voted as a PTA to decide where we wanted to spend funds. We were deciding between technology and a new playground, and the parents voted that they would like a new playground this year."

Distler tells WKYT school leaders have to have all the funding for the project before starting construction. They hope to have a new playground out here by next summer.

The PTA is still reviewing designs for the playground. Anyone interested in making a donation to the project can find information on the Maxwell Elementary Parent Teacher Association Facebook page.

