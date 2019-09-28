UK Women's Basketball team gets active with the community

The UK Women’s Basketball team got active in the community this Saturday.

"We're trying to get some engagement with the community, get the crowd out this year. The season is approaching!" says senior Jaida Roper.

Fans came to The Summit at Fritz Farm on Saturday to get active with the team. The morning was filled with dancing, yoga, and some competition.

Fans like Lukas Witt see that these women are stars on and off the court.

"Everybody's great,” Witt says proudly. “We don't recruit people unless they are good people who can go out in the community and help each other. That's what Kentucky is all about."

The Wildcats say not only do they want to be active in the community, they also want people to be involved with them by coming out to games and supporting the team.

The goal is to sell 5,000 season tickets this year.

Head Coach Matthew Mitchell says it helps the team on game day. "The fans really help us energize the building and get the team pumped up so it's very important for us to have a big crowd every game."

Coach Mitchell says for less than 70 dollars, fans can go to more than 15 home games this winter. He says he has big expectations for this team and so should the fans.

"I would expect a really up-tempo, hard-working team, fast-paced, a lot of excitement each game. A perfect team to buy season tickets for and come out and watch us play."

Tickets are on sale now at the UK Ticket Office (800) 928-2287.