UK announces project plans for new facility, parking on Winslow Street

On Friday, officials at the University of Kentucky announced construction plans along Winslow Street and South Limestone in the lots formerly occupied by Kennedy’s Bookstore and Fazoli’s

Demolition on the site will begin in March, with plans for a development of a six-story facility, and the creation of 900 new parking spaces.

The building is expected to house retail space, office and support space for UK faculty and staff, and an “innovation space,” that will provide room for multi-disciplinary student and department technology projects.

A multi-story external media wall installation is also planned, that will allow UK to provide timely information and updates to the campus community.

Construction on the new corridor is expected to be completed by August of 2020

