UK begins clinical trial of antibodies, immunity to virus

University of Kentucky researchers have launched antibody testing. Experts say what we learn from these tests will help us in our battle against the coronavirus.

Health experts are focusing on antibodies. They say anyone who has had COVID-19 will have an antibody response helping them fight the virus.

"The FDA relaxed their guidelines and so a lot of questionably tests flooded the market, that isn't to say there are some tests that are accurate, and so know what people have to be careful about is making sure they're getting a test that is accurate, but that they don't over interoperate the results of that test," says UK professor of immunology Jerry Woodward.

Woodward says these antibodies can be tested in your blood, and that there are many antibody tests on the market. He warns that tests giving just yes or no answers may not be accurate.

Woodward says just because you do have antibodies doesn't mean you are immune from getting the virus. He says it's also a matter of what antibody level is needed to keep people from getting sick.

"Someone can get the false impression that that means they're immune, and we don't know that yet," says Woodward.

Another fact we need to know is how long these antibodies last.

"Does it decline really quickly or does it stay elevated for a good period of time," Woodward says.

Woodward says usually antibodies last for several years, but with a virus that's so new is this still the case?

"I think that there is a lot of hope that our antibody response will be protective, but it's going to take some time to prove that," Woodward says.

Woodward wants to test Kentuckians to learn about the antibodies they have. He warns even if you do have antibodies, you're infection might not be over. The best and only way to find out if you're currently sick is to get a COVID-19 test.

Woodward says many could have had COVID-19 without knowing it. He says in five to six months we will have a good idea of what level of antibody will provide immunity.