UK blows past Abilene Christian University in first round of NCAA Tournament

The UK Men’s Basketball team steamrolled Abilene Christian University 79-44 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats put on a defensive clinic tonight, even setting a tournament record for themselves. UK held ACU to only 13 points at the end of the first half.

Kentucky also saw a heavy advantage on the boards, grabbing over 50 rebounds.

Kentucky was playing without leading scorer and rebounder PJ Washington, who was seen riding a knee scooter before the game, after spraining his foot earlier in the week.

The Wildcats will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll play either Wofford or Seton Hall on Saturday.

This was Abilene Christian University’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.