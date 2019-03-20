UK doctor in New Zealand providing support to children in wake of terror attack

The community of Christchurch, New Zealand continues to mourn, after last Friday's horrific mass shooting. Fifty people were killed, and fifty others were injured when a gunman opened fire inside two mosques.

As the community comes together to remember the victims, a doctor from the University of Kentucky is helping members of the community to recover.

Doctor Hatim Omar arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, a day after the shootings. He was originally there to discuss youth suicide prevention, but cancelled those plans, to aid families of the victims.

Now, he is meeting with school children, and doing what he can to help them cope. Doctor Omar says the country is coming together in a way he's never seen before.

He spoke with WKYT overnight, on the phone, about his work there.

"The most impressive thing is what I'm witnessing here. Since this happened, this entire community, not just in Christchurch, the entire country, is on their feet,” says Dr. Omar. “Everybody is participating. Everybody is acting as they have been attacked."

Funerals for the victims began today. Some will be laid to rest in New Zealand, while others will be laid to rest in their home countries.

Islamic tradition calls for bodies to be buried as soon as possible.

