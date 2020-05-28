UK doctoral student discusses planned SpaceX launch

SpaceX and NASA are about to make history by sending the first manned mission to the International Space Station in nearly a decade from American soil and using an American rocket.

The undertaking is no easy task, however, as was seen from Wednesday’s attempted launch that had to be scrubbed due to poor weather conditions.

According to Sujit Sinha, a University of Kentucky doctoral student who formerly worked in NASA Mission Control during the shuttle program, there is a lot that goes into each flight.

Sinha says there are typically thousands of people behind the scenes making sure each part of the rocket is responding correctly and once all systems are a go, meteorologists then also have to assess strict criteria before approving a launch.

Even though this Wednesday’s launch had to be scrubbed, Sinha says he is still thrilled to see SpaceX and NASA teaming up to make this historic step.

“It’s great to see that the US has established a way where we now have commercial rockets,” says Sinha. “These are private rockets, and NASA just buys a ticket basically to get up to the space station, so interesting way to do it and I’m glad it’s working and it’s really exciting to have human space flight back in the United States.”

NASA and SpaceX’s next attempt to complete this historic launch is coming up on Saturday at 3:22 p.m. EDT.