UK employee makes 3D face masks for health care workers

A Kentucky man wanted to help in any way he could during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wound up using his expertise to make face shields for healthcare workers. He made hundreds of protective gear In just three weeks.

"I don’t have the skills necessarily to cure diseases or fight cancer or anything like that, but I can help the people that do," Patrick Smith said.

By day, Smith provides tech support at the College of Pharmacy at UK. Now, he’s using his tech skills and 3D printing to make the highly coveted face shields used by health care workers.

The thing is, making a face shield is all new to him.

"I think that’s both the scary and the wonderful thing about this is that I just picked up and decided I was going to do this and as I was doing it everything sort of fell into place," Smith said.

It takes Him about 30 minutes to print one shield, but thanks to some donations from other staff members he now has six 3D printers, all cranking at one time.

Smith delivered one batch to Bluegrass Care Navigators where health care providers will use them on visits.

Smith is donating is skills, time and hundreds of dollars to make this happen.

"The money isn’t an issue to me because if I spend a couple hundred dollars to help stop COVID that’s worth it," Smith said.

