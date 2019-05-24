UK employee to run marathon to honor of late husband killed in action

A Lexington woman is honoring her late husband who was one of Kentucky's first Marines to die in the Iraq War.

U.S. Marine Corporal Nich Dieruf of Lexington was killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom in April 2004. He is credited with saving his crew by taking a rocket-propelled grenade to the chest during an ambush.

Emily Dieruf Chambers received word of her husband's death around midnight when two uniformed officers knocked on her door to inform her that Nich died.

A few weeks after the 15th anniversary of his passing, Chambers continues to raise money for the Cpl. Nich Dieruf Memorial Fund. She picked up running in 2016, and she is now training to run the 44th Annual Marine Corps Marathon in Washington.

Chambers will be running to raise money in Nich's memory for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). The organziation supports families impacted by military deaths.

You can support Chambers' mission here.

Read more about Emily's story here.