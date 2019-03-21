UK fans flock to Florida for NCAA tournament

Being a Kentucky fan is tough. Some may even call it a sickness.

"I have basketball fever, so I had to leave a little early."

Lori Cheanvechai is a math teacher in Florida. The Muhlenberg County native's number one lesson: Cats are better than Gators.

"My kids get passes when Kentucky beats Florida," said Cheanvechai. "Homework passes. They don't have to do homework for a whole week if Kentucky beats Florida."

Other Kentucky fans have their loyalty branded on them. While some folks regret the tattoos they got when they're young, Chris Reeder still sports his proudly.

The man loves UK and he thinks this team has what it takes to go all the way.

"Every year we got a chance from tip-off but I think this year has got a special chemistry that makes them ready to win number nine," Reeder said.

