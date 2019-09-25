UK fans make 'mad' dash for Big Blue Madness tickets

It was a Big Blue Dash. Many UK basketball fans rushed across Avenue of Champions Wednesday morning to camp out for tickets to Big Blue Madness.

Fans had been lined up across the street since the weekend, waiting to move to what's come to be known as "Tent City."

The group will have to wait until 2 p.m. Friday for control cards to be passed out, guaranteeing them a ticket to Big Blue Madness.

Free tickets will then be distributed at 10 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are also available online through Ticketmaster.

Big Blue Madness is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Rupp Arena.

