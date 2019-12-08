UK fans react to bowl game change up

UK Wildcats fans are pretty confident in their team and the official announcement of where this bowl game will take place has many of them considering a trip east over winter break.

"I definitely travel a lot so I'd make the trip to North Carolina to see the cats play," Raven Cox, a freshman at UK, said.

Despite a sometimes rocky season with a few bumps along the way, Big Blue Nation has faith in its guys.

"We had a lot of injuries this year which held us back, but our boys were courageous and they preserved, so we're going to tough it out and hopefully, we've got this bowl game," Cox said.

The last minute destination change up messed up some die hard fans' plans, like Chris Soloe.

"I would much rather go to Jacksonville to go to the Gator Bowl, but to go to any bowl game is exciting," he said.

Soloe wasn't the only fan to immediately buy tickets when news broke.

"I am disappointed we aren't playing Indiana. That was going to be a lot of fun because I'm originally from Indiana," he said.

Then the venue change broke hearts.

"I just laughed, I was like, now I've got to sell these tickets, get rid of them, go through the pain, but I guess Charlotte is nice and warm, so it should be a good time," Soloe said.

