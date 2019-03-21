UK fans run into Coach Cal at pizza restaurant before NCAA Tournament game

Picture this: You’re sitting in a local pizza joint and UK Basketball Coach John Calipari rolls in for a slice.

That’s exactly what happened to some UK fans who were fueling up at V’s Pizza before UK’s first game of the NCAA Tournament this afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I about fainted,” said Gregory Vincent. “I’m 60 years old and about passed out.”

Vincent and his wife said while they didn’t want to distract Coach Calipari from tonight’s game, it was hard to resist getting a picture with him.

"I mean it's a once in a lifetime opportunity we had to do it,” Vincent said.

A chance to meet Coach Calipari is enough to make this trip memorable for any Wildcat fan, but Vincent said he’d still like to see UK survive and advance further into the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky must outlast the Wildcats of Abilene Christian University tonight to make it into the second round of the tournament.