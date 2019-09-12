UK football player earns trophy that recognizes his work off the field

Athletes are used to getting accolades showcasing their work on the field, but a trophy handed out Thursday is recognition for time spent off the gridiron.

Landon Young posed with his parents after accepting his award from an Allstate representative.

"This program has been going on for more than a decade now,” Allstate Agency Owner Olga Marchuk said. “It really is outstanding to see these football players who on top of that go out locally to volunteer their free time and their hours out to give back locally to our community."

UK Offensive Tackle Landon Young was named to the 2019 Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

He's one of 22 student-athletes in the country recognized for his leadership, not on his football team, but in his community.

"This is so much bigger than anything I could earn on the field because this speaking to me as a man, and not me as a football player," Young said.

UK officials and Allstate representatives surprised Young at the Cambridge Place Nursing Home. It's just one of many places he volunteers his time giving back.

"Being able to come out here and make them smile, have a couple of laughs with them, and sit down and just listen to their life stories, that's the great part for me,” Young said. “I would love sitting down with my granddad, but my granddad has passed away now."

And though Young admits it’s difficult to balance volunteering with school and football, he continues to make it a priority.

"This is what everyone should strive for on the football field because football only lasts so long, but your character lasts forever,” Young said.

Young was the only student nominated from the University of Kentucky and was narrowed down from 136 nominees to 22 finalists.