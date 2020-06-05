UK football players marching in Lexington to support protests

We have seen athletes from across the country show their support for protesters. The University of Kentucky football team is no different.

Coach Mark Stoops and players walked downtown wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. (WKYT)

Led by Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops and Director of Player Development Courtney Love, the Wildcats marched through downtown Lexington to show their support in the fight against social injustice.

Coach Mark Stoops gave a powerful statement on his program's stance in this fight.

Coach Stoops said everybody needs to get off the bench and make a difference. He said they want to be part of a solution.

Offensive lineman Landon Young preached the same message.

"This isn't a group, this is a bunch of ethnicities, a bunch of people that all come together as one. And I don't care who you are what your skin color is no matter what we will stand up against this injustice. No matter what, it is wrong, it is what happened but now we just have to move forward. The road is long, the road will have obstacles, but like I said we have a bunch of leaders here, we have a bunch of guys here who are here to make a stance and hear their voice and make a difference," said Young.

Every member of the Wildcat program wearing t-shirts on this march that said Black Lives Matter.

It's clear that Coach Stoops and his program want to be difference makers in this movement for years to come.