UK football players visit patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital

Some former and current University of Kentucky football players took the time to visit patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital.

UK's offensive tackle Luke Fortner visits with a Kentucky Children's Hospital patient. (WKYT)

Players carted around gifts and games to patients ahead of homecoming weekend at UK.

"We just wanted to bring some joy to some kids that are here in the hospital who maybe are going through a tough time, maybe are really worried about what's happening to them, maybe get their mind off of today, so that's what we're trying to do here," said offensive tackle Luke Fortner.

Today's visit is part of a program originally called Tuesdays with C.J. Former Wildcat C.J. Conrad started the visits, and current Wildcats continue the tradition.

Kentucky kicks off against Arkansas Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for its homecoming game.