UK gets the "W", holds off Mississippi State 80-72

Kentucky's EJ Montgomery (23) dunks near Vanderbilt's Ejike Obinna during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 12:19 AM, Feb 05, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Nick Richards scored a career-high 27 points, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and No. 15 Kentucky beat Mississippi State 80-72 for its 14th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.

Seeking to regroup after last weekend's loss at No. 11 Auburn, the Wildcats never trailed and led by as many as 14 midway through the second half. They were quicker and more physical against the Bulldogs, going on to outscore them 38-34 in the paint and draw fouls, making 31 of 36 from the line.

D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II each had 15 points for Mississippi State.

 
