LIVE: UK going to online instruction only for two weeks after spring break

The University of Kentucky announced Wednesday afternoon that it is moving to online instruction only for the two weeks following spring break, due to COVID-19.

University officials held a press conference about the decision Tuesday afternoon:

Spring break is scheduled for next week.

UK officials say instruction will continue through online or other alternatives from March 23 through April 3.

The university says students will be allowed to return to campus residence halls. They can do the online classes from there, or anywhere they can get online.

All university-sponsored travel is also suspended indefinitely.

University officials say they will be evaluating campus events on a case-by-case basis.

UK's campus will remain open and staff operations at the university will remain normal.

They say the goal right now is to return to normal classes on April 6.