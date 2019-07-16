UK grad helps restore Apollo 11 mission control

UK graduate Caitlin Brashear helped restore the historic control room where NASA employees launched Apollo 11's mission to the moon 50 years ago.

Brashear works as a historian at the Texas Historical Commission. She worked with experts to recreate the room at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"It looks exactly like they just stood up and walked out," she said. "There's still coats hanging up on the wall, there's documents strewn about on the consoles, there are coffee mugs on the consoles."

Brashear worked with experts to study old photographs and piece together every detail, including the carpeting, wallpaper and ashtrays.

"They were able to 3D print metal lids that matched the ashtray lids that were originally there," she said.

Mission Control is open to the public. Brashear was able to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and see the results of her hard work.