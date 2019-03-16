UK grad making music in Nashville; basking in company of Big Blue Nation

Every day, aspiring musicians arrive in Nashville with the dream of making it big in the music industry. For one University of Kentucky graduate, those dreams are taking off, and then some.

Having her beloved Big Blue Nation in town for the weekend, just makes her success that much sweeter.

Photo: WKYT/Amber Philpott

Hannah Ellis first made her way to Music City after graduating from UK in 2012. The Campbellsville native set her sights on performing and writing that next big hit.

Her time in Nashville has paid off: next month, Ellis will hit the road on CMT’s “Next Women of Country” tour. It’s full of girl power, her closest friends, and her name on the side of the tour bus.

Ellis has been chasing this dream for almost 10 years now and there is nothing she enjoys more than the Big Blue Nation and her UK Wildcats coming to town to celebrate with her.

Many in Central Kentucky already know Hannah for the beautiful song “Officer Down,” which she wrote after the death of her cousin, Officer Daniel Ellis, in Madison County.

Hannah’s first stop on her tour is April 11th, and for those interested, the tour will make a stop in Lexington on April 20th. Meanwhile, she asks fans to look for new music from her out later this month.

