UK grad survives fall from roof of New York City building

A University of Kentucky graduate was critically injured after falling from the roof of a five-story building in New York City.

Reilly Hamilton, 22, fell Saturday night, about an hour after the Kentucky Derby. Police told WCBS Hamilton was taking pictures on the roof with friends when she fell.

Someone who lives in the building on East 25th Street in Kip's Bay told WCBS that it sounded like Hamilton hit an air conditioning unit before landing in the garbage area.

Police told WCBS Hamilton suffered a fractured pelvis and some broken bones.

Hamilton's social media accounts say she graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2018 with a degree in communication and now works in New York.

