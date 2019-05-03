UK graduating largest class ever this weekend

The University of Kentucky is celebrating its largest graduating class ever.

The first of four commencement ceremonies begins Friday at 10 a.m. at Rupp Arena. Another ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. Two additional ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

More than 3,700 students are expected to walk across the stage during the four ceremonies. Altogether, the UK Board of Trustees has approved 5,363 degree candidates for the spring commencement.

The ceremonies will be streamed live on UK's website.

Graduation is one of three major events happening Friday in Lexington.

Vice President Mike Pence is also coming to Lexington on Friday. And Keeneland is open for the Kentucky Oaks.

The events prompted a traffic advisory from Lexington police.