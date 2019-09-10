University of Kentucky spreads awareness of importance of ovarian cancer screenings

Doctors and female legislators met at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Tuesday morning to talk about the importance of ovarian cancer screenings for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

In the 32 years of its use, UK has provided close to 350,000 free screenings for more than 48,000 women, and doctors have detected more than 600 tumors. Women from every county in the state have participated.

The doctors talked about how regular pelvic exams don't detect ovarian cancer as early as transvaginal sonography (TVS) can.

"If ovarian cancer is caught in the earliest stages, we can cure with just conventional treatment -- chemotherapy and surgery -- we can cure over 90 percent of people," said Dr. John Van Nagell Jr., UK Markey Cancer Center OBGYN.

Dr. Van Nagell Jr. says the screenings are life-saving.

Screenings are offered in six cities throughout the state, and they are free.

This screening program is open to all women 50 and older or women 25 and older who have a family history of ovarian cancer.

For more information on the UK Markey Cancer Center Ovarian Cancer Screening Program, click here.