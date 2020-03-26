UK lab processes nearly 1,000 COVID-19 tests

Doctors at the University of Kentucky gave WKYT an inside look at how they administer and test samples for coronavirus.

Dr. Amy Gerwitz and Dr. Morgan McCoy say the test itself is uncomfortable. A long nasal swab collects the sample up the nose and it's taken to the lab for testing.

For almost one week doctors at UK have been processing 94 tests at one time and have now processed nearly 1,000.

Dr. McCoy and Dr. Gerwitz say right now they have adequate supplies for both testing and personal protective equipment, but they say they can only practice social distance so well inside the lab.

The doctors say even with new information coming out about COVID-19, their work environment is positive and they're feeling hopeful.

"When you walk to the laboratory you feel that there is a collaborative positive environment. Everybody’s working together. We have adequate resources to produce the testing we need to in order to take care of the individuals that we service,” said Dr. Gerwitz.

Dr. McCoy and Dr. Gerwitz say they are training more employees to process the tests. A training they say does not take a lot of time to complete.

The doctors who test the specimen run multiple batches of samples every day.