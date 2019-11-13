UK leaders give update on Winslow Street development

The University of Kentucky is closer to seeing a rendering of an incoming building become a reality.

Construction began on what is referred to as the Winslow Project about six months ago at the corner of Winslow Street and South Limestone.

Now, developers are releasing more information about what will be inside.

"The e-sports area will contain both a 100-seat theater, where we can host tournaments as well as other events on campus, and a more casual gamer’s lounge,” says Executive Director for Strategic Analysis and Policy for UK, Melody Flowers.

But there’s more to the project than e-sports: the development will also have a food court featuring local and regional cuisine, along with a bar.

Most importantly, for many students, will be additional parking.

"The addition of 900 plus new parking spaces in this development is a huge piece of our transportation master plan," says Flowers.

Flowers also spoke about the ultimate goal of the project.

"This is a space focused on technology, creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation where our students and faculty and staff will have the opportunity to deliberately and intentionally engage with community partners and business partners working on problems they want to solve on campus and in the community."

What might be the best part of this project: not only is it on budget, it's on time, too. Construction is expected to wrap in August of 2020.

An official name for the project hasn’t been decided yet. UK officials are asking students, staff, and community members for help picking a name.

View the list of options available, and submit your vote here. Votes will be accepted through Friday, December 6.

